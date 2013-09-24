- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prics.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-33,600 31,500-33,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-33,700 32,000-34,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 570 31,500-33,600 32,000-33,700
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 34,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500
General Foods 34,750
Gujarat Ambuja 34,400
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,500
Kriti Industries 34,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,750
Mahakali 34,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,750
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,750
Vippy 34,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,200-60,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,300-30,350 30,550-30,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,400-30,450 30,650-30,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship