- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prics. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-33,600 31,500-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-33,700 32,000-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 570 31,500-33,600 32,000-33,700 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 34,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 34,400 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,750 Mahakali 34,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 34,750 Premier proteins 34,500 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,750 Vippy 34,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,200-60,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,300-30,350 30,550-30,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,400-30,450 30,650-30,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship