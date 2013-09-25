Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 25 - Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,900 31,500-33,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-34,000 32,000-33,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 32,000-33,900 32,500-34,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex 34,500 AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 34,500 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 34,850 Gujarat Ambuja 34,400 Indian Rubber 34,350 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,750 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 34,750 Premier proteins -- Rama -- Ruchi 34,850 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,600-60,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,300-30,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,400-30,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship