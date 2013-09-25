Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 25
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,900 31,500-33,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-34,000 32,000-33,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 32,000-33,900 32,500-34,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex 34,500
AV Agri 34,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill 34,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500
General Foods 34,850
Gujarat Ambuja 34,400
Indian Rubber 34,350
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,750
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 34,750
Premier proteins --
Rama --
Ruchi 34,850
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,600-60,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,300-30,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,400-30,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship