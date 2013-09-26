Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 26 - Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,500-34,700 32,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-34,800 32,500-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 32,500-34,700 33,000-34,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,350 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions 34,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 34,900 Gujarat Ambuja 34,400 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,750 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins -- Rama -- Ruchi 34,900 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship