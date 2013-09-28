- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,900 33,000-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,400-35,000 33,400-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 33,000-34,900 33,400-35,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,600
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja 34,250
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,750
Kriti Industries 34,750
Lakhmi Solvex 35,250
Mahakali 34,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 34,750
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 35,000
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,600-60,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,500-30,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,600-30,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship