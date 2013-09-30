Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 30 - Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,000-35,400 33,000-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-35,500 33,400-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1100 33,000-35,400 33,500-35,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,600 Ambika Solvex 35,000 AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,400 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,650 Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 34,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 34,750 Premier proteins 34,750 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,400-64,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,700-30,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship