- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-35,400 33,000-35,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-35,500 33,500-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 850 32,500-35,400 32,700-35,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 34,400
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,400
Indian Rubber 34,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,650
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 35,250
Mahakali 34,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 35,000
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 34,800
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship