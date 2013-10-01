- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-35,400 33,000-35,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-35,500 33,500-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 850 32,500-35,400 32,700-35,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 34,400 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 34,800 Gujarat Ambuja 34,400 Indian Rubber 34,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,650 Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 34,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 34,800 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship