* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support and
poor availability's of dry soybean.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-36,400 32,500-35,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-36,500 32,700-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1100 32,500-36,400 32,700-36,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,400
Ambika Solvex 34,500
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions 34,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Prestige Foods 35,250
Premier proteins 35,000
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 34,800
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,400-62,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 62,700-62,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,700-65,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,900-30,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,900-30,950 31,000-31,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship