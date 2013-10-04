- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 32,500-36,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery closed 32,700-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,500
Ambika Solvex 35,500
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions 34,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,250
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,300
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 34,800
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,800-30,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship