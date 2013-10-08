- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-34,900 30,000-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-35,000 31,000-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1500 30,000-34,900 31,000-35,000
Tueday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,250
Bajrang Extractions 35,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja 34,750
Indian Rubber 35,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,250
Kriti Industries 35,500
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,250
Prestige Foods 35,250
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 36,000
Ruchi 35,000
Vippy 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,800-30,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,900-30,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship