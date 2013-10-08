- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,000-34,900 30,000-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,000 31,000-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 30,000-34,900 31,000-35,000 Tueday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,750 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,250 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,800-30,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,900-30,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship