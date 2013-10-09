- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's of dry soybean.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-36,400 30,000-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,500 31,000-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 30,000-36,400 31,000-36,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750
General Foods 35,600
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,600
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 35,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,700
Prestige Foods 36,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 37,000
Ruchi 35,600
Vippy --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,000-31,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,100-31,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship