- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's of dry soybean. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,000-36,400 30,000-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,500 31,000-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 30,000-36,400 31,000-36,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 35,600 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,600 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 35,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,700 Prestige Foods 36,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 37,000 Ruchi 35,600 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship