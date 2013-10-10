* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,000-36,900 31,000-36,900 30,000-36,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-37,000 32,000-37,000 31,000-36,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-36,500 35,000-36,500 35,000-37,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 31,000-36,900 32,000-37,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 Spot (48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship