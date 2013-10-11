- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's of dry soybean. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,000-37,400 31,000-36,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 32,000-37,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 31,000-37,400 32,000-37,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions 35,700 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 36,100 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,250 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 36,250 Premier proteins 36,000 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,100 Vippy 35,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,700-31,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship