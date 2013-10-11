* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,000-37,400 31,000-37,400 31,000-36,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 32,000-37,500 32,000-37,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,600-36,500 34,600-36,500 35,000-36,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 31,000-37,400 32,000-37,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,900-31,950 31,700-31,750 Spot (48% protein) 32,000-32,050 32,000-32,050 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship