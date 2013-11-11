- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying at higher
prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-40,000 36,000-42,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-40,100 36,500-42,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 33,000-40,000 33,500-40,100
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,750
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,800
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,500
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins 39,500
Rama --
Ruchi 39,500
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,600-65,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship