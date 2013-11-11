- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,000-40,000 36,000-42,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-40,100 36,500-42,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 33,000-40,000 33,500-40,100 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,750 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,800 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama -- Ruchi 39,500 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship