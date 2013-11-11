* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-40,000 33,000-40,000 36,000-42,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,500-40,100 33,500-40,100 36,500-42,100 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,500-40,500 38,500-40,500 38,500-40,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 33,000-40,000 33,500-40,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 65,600-65,700 plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,000-69,100 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,200-69,300 69,700-69,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 Spot (48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship