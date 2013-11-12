Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-40,800 33,000-40,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-41,000 33,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 950 33,000-40,800 33,500-41,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,250 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,700 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,500 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,200-34,250 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
