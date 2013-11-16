*Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-38,800 32,000-38,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-39,000 32,500-39,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 650 32,000-38,800 32,500-39,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions 37,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750
General Foods 38,100
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,250
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 38,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 38,100
Vippy 37,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,200-68,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,300-33,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,400-33,450 33,400-33,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship