* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil solvent prices were down further at closed on increased selling
against limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,000-38,400 31,000-38,400 32,000-38,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,500-38,500 31,500-38,500 32,500-39,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 37,300-38,750 37,300-38,750 37,350-39,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 31,000-38,400 31,500-38,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,500-63,600 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,800-63,900 64,300-64,400
plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,900-68,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,750-32,800 32,750-32,800 33,300-33,350
Spot (48% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900 33,400-33,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship