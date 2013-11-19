* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-38,400 31,000-38,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-38,500 31,500-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 750 31,000-38,400 31,500-38,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions 37,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,600 General Foods 38,300 Gujarat Ambuja 37,750 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,250 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 37,800 Ruchi 38,300 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,750-32,800 32,750-32,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship