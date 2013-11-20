* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on improved good quality
soybean arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened strong on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-40,400 31,000-38,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-40,500 31,500-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 34,000-40,400 34,500-40,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions 37,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,900
General Foods 38,400
Gujarat Ambuja 37,750
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,250
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 38,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,800
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 37,600
Ruchi 38,400
Vippy 38,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,100-67,200 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,750-32,800 32,750-32,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship