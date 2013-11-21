* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,000-40,800 34,000-40,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-41,000 34,500-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 35,000-40,800 35,500-41,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions 37,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,200 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 38,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,900 Vippy 38,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,200-63,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,500-63,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,300-67,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 32,750-32,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 32,850-32,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship