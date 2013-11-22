* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,500-40,800 35,000-40,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-41,000 35,500-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 35,500-40,800 36,000-41,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,250 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,800 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama -- Ruchi 39,500 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,300-69,400 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,500-69,600 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship