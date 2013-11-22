* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-40,800 35,000-40,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-41,000 35,500-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 35,500-40,800 36,000-41,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,500
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,250
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,800
Prestige Foods 39,800
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama --
Ruchi 39,500
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,300-69,400 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,500-69,600 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,500-33,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,600-33,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship