Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 23 - Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices solvent opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - All the Markets and mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State including Indore will close on Monday, 25 November due to Assembly election. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 36,000-41,300 35,500-40,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-41,500 36,000-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 36,000-41,300 36,500-41,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,300 General Foods 39,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,500 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,800 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,700 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,600-33,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,700-33,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship