Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- November 23
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices solvent opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- All the Markets and mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State including Indore will
close on Monday, 25 November due to Assembly election.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-41,300 35,500-40,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-41,500 36,000-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 36,000-41,300 36,500-41,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,500
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,300
General Foods 39,700
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,500
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,800
Prestige Foods 39,800
Premier proteins 39,500
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,700
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,600-33,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,700-33,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship