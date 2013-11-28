* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 39,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 39,250 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,350 Gujarat Ambuja 38,750 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,750 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins 39,250 Rama 38,750 Ruchi 39,350 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship