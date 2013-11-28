* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 39,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,250
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill 39,250
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750
General Foods 39,350
Gujarat Ambuja 38,750
Indian Rubber 39,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,000
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,750
Mahakali 39,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,250
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 38,750
Ruchi 39,350
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,500-33,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,600-33,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship