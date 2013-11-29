- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 37,000-40,800 36,000-40,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-41,000 36,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 750 37,000-40,800 37,500-41,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,600 General Foods 39,150 Gujarat Ambuja 38,750 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,250 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,150 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,200-33,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,300-33,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship