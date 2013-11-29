* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,000-40,800 37,000-40,800 36,000-40,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,500-41,000 37,500-41,000 36,500-40,100 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-40,000 38,000-40,000 38,000-39,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 37,000-40,800 37,500-41,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,100-63,200 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,400-63,500 63,800-63,900 plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 33,200-33,250 Spot (48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 33,300-33,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship