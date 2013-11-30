- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 37,000-40,800 37,000-40,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-41,000 37,500-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 37,000-40,800 37,500-41,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,200 Gujarat Ambuja 38,750 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,250 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,200 Vippy 38,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship