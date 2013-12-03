- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against
poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-39,800 37,000-40,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-40,000 37,500-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 36,000-39,800 36,500-40,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 38,700
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 38,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,750
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama --
Ruchi 38,700
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship