- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,000-39,800 37,000-40,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-40,000 37,500-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 36,000-39,800 36,500-40,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 38,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 38,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,750 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama -- Ruchi 38,700 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship