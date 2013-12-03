* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,000-39,800 36,000-39,800 37,000-40,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-40,000 36,500-40,000 37,500-41,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-40,000 38,000-40,000 38,000-40,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 36,000-39,800 36,500-40,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500 plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 Spot (48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship