- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against
poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-39,500 36,000-39,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-39,700 36,500-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 34,000-39,500 34,500-39,700
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,250
Bajrang Extractions 37,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750
General Foods 38,300
Gujarat Ambuja 37,800
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 38,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,600
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 38,250
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 38,300
Vippy 37,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,250-33,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,350-33,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship