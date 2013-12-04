- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,000-39,500 36,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,700 36,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 34,000-39,500 34,500-39,700 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions 37,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 38,300 Gujarat Ambuja 37,800 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,000 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,600 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 38,250 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,300 Vippy 37,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,250-33,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship