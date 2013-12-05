- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals against better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,000-39,800 34,000-39,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-40,000 34,500-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 35,000-39,800 35,500-40,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions 37,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,250 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship