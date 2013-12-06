- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-39,000 35,000-39,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-39,100 35,500-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 35,000-39,000 35,500-39,100
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,600
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,250
Bajrang Extractions 37,600
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750
General Foods 38,300
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,800
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 38,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,700
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 38,300
Vippy 37,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,200-33,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,300-33,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship