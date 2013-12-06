* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 35,000-39,000 35,000-39,000 35,000-39,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,500-39,100 35,500-39,100 35,500-40,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 37,000-39,000 37,000-39,000 37,500-39,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 600 35,000-39,000 35,500-39,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900
plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050 33,200-33,250
Spot (48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,100-33,150 33,300-33,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship