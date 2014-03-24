* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 39,000-42,400 39,000-42,400 39,000-42,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 39,500-42,500 39,500-42,500 39,500-43,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 41,000-43,000 41,000-43,000 41,000-43,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 39,000-42,400 39,500-42,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,400-63,500 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,700-63,800 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000
plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 1200-1290
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 36,550-36,600
Spot (48% protein) 36,550-36,600 36,550-36,600 36,650-36,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship