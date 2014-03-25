* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,000-42,900 40,000-42,900 39,000-42,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-43,000 40,500-43,000 39,500-42,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-42,900 40,500-42,900 41,000-43,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 40,000-42,900 40,500-43,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,100-63,200 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,400-63,500 63,700-63,800 plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 67,900-68,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 Spot (48% protein) 36,550-36,600 36,550-36,600 36,550-36,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship