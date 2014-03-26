* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 39,000-42,900 39,000-42,900 40,000-42,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,500-43,000 39,500-43,000 40,500-43,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-42,800 40,500-42,800 40,500-42,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 39,000-42,900 39,500-43,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 plant delivery# 66,700-66,700 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,350-36,400 36,450-36,500 Spot (48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 36,550-36,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship