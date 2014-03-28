* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 39,000-42,900 39,000-42,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,500-43,000 39,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 39,000-42,900 39,500-43,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,500 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,750 General Foods 43,300 Gujarat Ambuja 40,500 Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,500 Mahakali 42,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 42,250 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,500 Ruchi 43,300 Vippy 42,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,350-36,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship