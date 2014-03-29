* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,700 34,000-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-34,750 34,200-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 33,500-34,700 33,700-34,750 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 35,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,100 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,750-30,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,850-30,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship