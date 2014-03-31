* Indore mandi closed today due to Gudipadawa festival. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 39,000-42,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 39,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,500 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000 General Foods 43,550 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 42,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 41,700 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Mahakali 42,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 42,000 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,250 Ruchi 43,550 Vippy 42,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,350-36,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship