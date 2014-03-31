Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Indore mandi closed today due to Gudipadawa festival. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 39,000-42,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 39,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,500 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000 General Foods 43,550 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 42,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 41,700 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Mahakali 42,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 42,000 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,250 Ruchi 43,550 Vippy 42,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,350-36,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.