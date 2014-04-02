* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,900 39,000-42,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,500-44,000 39,500-43,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 40,000-43,900 40,500-44,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 42,500
Bajrang Extractions 41,600
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 42,500
General Foods 44,000
Gujarat Ambuja 41,500
Indian Rubber 42,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 43,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 41,000
Kriti Industries 42,000
Lakhmi Solvex 43,500
Mahakali 43,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 42,500
Prestige Foods 43,000
Premier proteins 42,000
Rama 42,750
Ruchi 44,000
Vippy 43,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,150-37,200 36,800-36,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 37,250-37,300 36,900-36,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship