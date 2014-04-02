* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,900 39,000-42,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-44,000 39,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 40,000-43,900 40,500-44,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,500 Bajrang Extractions 41,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,500 General Foods 44,000 Gujarat Ambuja 41,500 Indian Rubber 42,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 43,500 Mahakali 43,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,500 Prestige Foods 43,000 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,750 Ruchi 44,000 Vippy 43,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,150-37,200 36,800-36,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,250-37,300 36,900-36,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship