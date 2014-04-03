- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,900 40,000-43,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 40,000-43,900 40,500-44,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,750 Bajrang Extractions 41,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,600 General Foods 44,000 Gujarat Ambuja 41,500 Indian Rubber 42,650 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,500 Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 43,500 Mahakali 43,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,600 Prestige Foods 43,000 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,500 Ruchi 44,000 Vippy 43,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,100-64,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,800-37,850 37,150-37,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,900-37,950 37,250-37,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship