* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higer prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 41,000-43,750 40,000-42,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 41,500-44,000 40,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 41,000-43,750 41,500-44,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,200 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 41,500 General Foods 43,200 Gujarat Ambuja 41,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 42,450 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,500 Prestige Foods 42,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 41,500 Ruchi 43,200 Vippy 42,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,500-39,550 39,500-39,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,600-39,650 39,600-39,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship