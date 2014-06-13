* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,750 41,000-43,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,500-44,000 41,500-44,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 40,000-43,750 40,500-44,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 42,000
Bajrang Extractions 41,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 41,500
General Foods 44,200
Gujarat Ambuja 40,500
Indian Rubber 43,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 41,000
Kriti Industries 41,250
Lakhmi Solvex 43,000
Mahakali 42,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 43,000
Prestige Foods 42,500
Premier proteins 43,500
Rama 41,250
Ruchi 44,200
Vippy 43,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship