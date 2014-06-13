* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,750 40,000-43,750 41,000-43,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 41,500-44,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-44,200 40,500-44,200 41,000-44,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 40,000-43,750 40,500-44,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,000-62,100 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,300-62,400 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900 Spot (48% protein) 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 8ot Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship