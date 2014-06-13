* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,750 40,000-43,750 41,000-43,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 41,500-44,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 40,500-44,200 40,500-44,200 41,000-44,100
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 40,000-43,750 40,500-44,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,000-62,100 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,300-62,400 61,900-62,000
plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900
Spot (48% protein) 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 8ot Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship