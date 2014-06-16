*Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. *Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 41,000-44,000 40,000-43,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 41,500-44,250 40,500-44,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 41,000-44,000 41,500-44,250 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,250 Bajrang Extractions 41,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,500 General Foods 44,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 41,500 Lakhmi Solvex 43,250 Mahakali 42,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 43,000 Prestige Foods 42,500 Premier proteins 43,500 Rama 41,500 Ruchi 44,000 Vippy 43,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,850-38,900 38,850-38,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,950-39,000 38,950-39,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship