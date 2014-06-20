* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 39,000-42,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 40,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000 General Foods 41,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,500 Kriti Industries 40,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,750 Mahakali 40,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 39,750 Ruchi 41,000 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,350-37,400 37,500-37,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,450-37,500 37,600-37,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship