* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 37,000-40,000 37,000-40,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,500-40,250 37,500-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 37,000-40,000 37,500-40,250
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500
General Foods 39,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,000
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 39,250
Premier proteins 41,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,500
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,500-36,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,600-36,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship