* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 37,000-40,000 37,000-40,000 37,000-40,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,500-40,250 37,500-40,250 37,500-41,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 38,000-41,000 38,000-41,000 39,000-41,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 37,000-40,000 37,500-40,250
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000
plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,350-36,400 36,500-36,550
Spot (48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 36,600-36,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 8ot Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship