* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 37,000-40,500 37,000-40,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,500-41,000 37,500-40,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 37,000-40,500 37,500-41,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 39,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,750
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 39,250
Premier proteins 39,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,850-34,900 35,350-35,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,850-35,000 35,450-35,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship