- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 140 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,500 Bajrang Extractions 40,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 40,500 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 41,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,500 Kriti Industries 40,050 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,800 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,500 Vippy 40,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,100-67,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,300-37,350 35,500-35,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,400-37,450 35,600-35,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship